News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Horseshoe Bend Responds To Camden County Regarding Tax Allocations

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 5, 2022 , , ,

The Horseshoe Bend Special Road District fires the next shot in response to, what it calls, inconsistent tax allocations and reporting from the Camden County Collector’s Office.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the special road district announced its support after the county commission last week decided to pursue a forensic audit of the collector’s records to look into the possible discrepancies.

The road district says a recent Sunshine Law request of records from the collector’s records has gone unanswered to this point.

The Osage Beach Road District is also identified by the county commission as having some concerns over the amount of tax receipts and TIF disbursements turned over by the collector’s office.

The goal of the full forensic audit to be conducted by a private firm is to assess all internal controls and disbursements by the collector’s office with, apparent, particular interest when it comes to the 2019-2021 tax years.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Local News State News Top Stories

New Missouri Corn Officers Take The Wheel

Oct 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Politics State News Top Stories

MCAN’s new executive director Megan Bania brings focus to association during time of change

Oct 5, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News Top Stories

Annual PawPaw Winner Finds Prize Winning Fruit In Pulaski County

Oct 5, 2022 News Press Release

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News State News Top Stories

New Missouri Corn Officers Take The Wheel

Oct 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Politics State News Top Stories

MCAN’s new executive director Megan Bania brings focus to association during time of change

Oct 5, 2022 News Press Release
Community Events Local News Top Stories

Annual PawPaw Winner Finds Prize Winning Fruit In Pulaski County

Oct 5, 2022 News Press Release
Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Horseshoe Bend Responds To Camden County Regarding Tax Allocations

Oct 5, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony