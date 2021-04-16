News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Hot Summer Nights Starts Saturday With Daytime Event

By

Another Lake Area event gets started on Saturday, but with a twist.

“There’s going to be the first ever, Hot Summer Nights event, held in a spring afternoon” says Harrison Fry with the City of Lake Ozark, he tells KRMS Radio Saturday’s Spring Fling Exotic Car Cruise is the first of several scheduled this year “it has grown so popular that they decided to add in, for this year, a couple of book end events. One in April, another in October. These will be larger events earlier in the day and on Saturday, so the folks can really get out and enjoy the Bagnell Dam strip.”

Five other Friday nights scheduled through the summer, including the Bagnell Dam 90th Birthday Bash on May 14th and American Hot Rods & Blown Coupes June 11th.

