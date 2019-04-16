House Bill Would Allow for Video Lottery Machines at Locations Across Missouri

Video slot machines could be coming soon to a convenience store, or other locations, near you. House Bill-423, also known as the “Video Lottery Control Act,” would allow for player-activated video terminals to be put in locations that are licensed to sell liquor and would limit the number of machines at a single location to five. There are exceptions for veterans and fraternal organizations as well as some truck stops which could have 10 machines. Players would have to be at least 21-years-old and certain surveillance requirements would be enforced at each location with lottery terminals. Local municipalities and county commissions of unincorporated areas would also have an option of foregoing 4-percent of the proceeds in favor of adopting ordinance to prohibit the terminals.