House Fire In Sunrise Beach Goes Under Investigation

Reporter John Rogger

Feb 22, 2022 , , , , ,

An investigation is underway following a house fire on Sunday night in Sunrise Beach.

According to the Gravois Fire District, officials were toned out to the home at 126 Crazy Horse Road where flames were already covering 50% of the residence.

Both Gravois Mills and Sunrise Beach fire districts were able to stop the blaze in just 10 minutes, the building suffered extensive interior damage.

Officials say there is evidence that the fire may have been set and they’re turning the investigation into that possible cause to the State Fire Marshall’s office.

No one was injured in the blaze.

