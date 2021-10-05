News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

House In Missing Person Cassidy Rainwater’s Case Burns To The Ground

By

The house belonging to the men arrested in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater of Dallas County has burned to the ground.

Officials report the home of 56-year-old Timothy Norton and 58-year-old James Phelps near Lebanon home was a total loss, and the State’s Fire Marshall is now investigating.

Rainwater has been missing since July, shortly afterwards the FBI received photos of Rainwater in a Cage partly nude.

Social Media articles are also making the investigation a challenge, with rumors of Rainwater having been cannibalized, which has not been confirmed at this time.

Both are being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond and they have criminal setting hearing scheduled for Today (October 5th.)

Filed Under: Crime, Local News, State News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com