House In Missing Person Cassidy Rainwater’s Case Burns To The Ground

The house belonging to the men arrested in the disappearance of Cassidy Rainwater of Dallas County has burned to the ground.

Officials report the home of 56-year-old Timothy Norton and 58-year-old James Phelps near Lebanon home was a total loss, and the State’s Fire Marshall is now investigating.

Rainwater has been missing since July, shortly afterwards the FBI received photos of Rainwater in a Cage partly nude.

Social Media articles are also making the investigation a challenge, with rumors of Rainwater having been cannibalized, which has not been confirmed at this time.

Both are being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond and they have criminal setting hearing scheduled for Today (October 5th.)