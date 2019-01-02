News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

HP Releases Details Into Crash Involving Camden County Deputies

By Leave a Comment

The highway patrol has now released information into the likely cause of a one-vehicle accident which injured two Camden County deputies while responding to a call. The report indicates that it happened around 6:25 Sunday evening when 22-year-old Deputy Aaron Bell, of Camdenton, was driving too fast to make the turn from westbound-54 onto Bumper Hill Road. The vehicle skidded off the left side of the road, crossed over Bumper Hill Road and then travelled off the right side of the road before slamming into an embankment. Bell and his supervisor, 24-year-old Dylan Rice of Buffalo, were both treated at Lake Regional for minor injuries. Bell was not wearing a seat belt at the time. The sheriff’s department’s vehicle was totaled.

Filed Under: Latest News

