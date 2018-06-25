HP Reports At Least 10 Weekend Arrests

At least 10 people are arrested in the Lake Area by the highway patrol over the weekend. Nine of the 10 involved alcohol including 24-year-old Donald Kemper, of Jefferson City, who is charged according to the highway patrol with DWI-alcohol resulting in the death of another. All totaled, six people were taken into custody for boating while intoxicated and three people for driving while intoxicated. One other arrest, 35-year-old Timothy Thomas of Richland, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and traffic-related offenses.