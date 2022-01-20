It’s an “oopsie” for the highway patrol…Captain John J. Hotz says a routine test of Missouri’s Blue Alert system, Tuesday, was inadvertently sent to wireless devices statewide. During the routine test, an option was incorrectly selected with the message referencing Gotham City, Missouri…which does not exist…and a license plate “UKIDME” supposedly belonging to a vehicle used for the test. Several follow-up messages shortly followed saying that the message was not meant to be sent out and there was no emergency…but not before the internet was alive with people trying to figure out if the alert was real.

