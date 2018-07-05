News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Human Remains Found in Miller County Identified

Tyler Worthington

Press release from Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire:

The human remains found in Miller County on 06/11/2018 have been identified as 34 year old Tyler J. Worthington from the State of California. Mr. Worthington’s family has been notified and the investigation is ongoing. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office and the Division of Crime and Drug Control are currently working on more than 60 leads at this time. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that Mr. Worthington was possibly driving while he was in Missouri. The vehicle is described as a 2018 white Toyota Corolla with Illinois registration AW70304.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or any other information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Miller County Sheriff’s Office 573-369-2341 or Darrin Haslag with the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-526-6329 ext. 3630.

