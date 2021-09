An investigation is now underway after human remains were found in Pulaski County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the remains were located at the 20,000 block of Highway 28 on Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s office say they believe they know the identity of the remains, but no names have been released at this time.

Officials say a medical examiner is now working on a positive identification.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring you more information as it comes in.