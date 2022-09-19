News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Hunting Season Drawing Near

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 19, 2022 , , , ,

It’s the dawn of another hunting season in the state and Missouri officials are urging hunters to review the rules and regs – some of which have changed since last year.

As the Fall dawns and through the upcoming months eligible hunters can harvest turkeys, deer, elk, black bears, and other wildlife.

The Missouri Department of Conservation wants those who plan to participate to visit its website, which details specific permits, criteria and timelines to legally hunt specific species.

https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping

By Reporter Chris Barnum

