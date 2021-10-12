HWP Launches Community Alliance Program In Troop F

Getting to know you…the Missouri State Highway Patrol is seeking a few good men, and women, for its Community Alliance Program which is set to begin later this month.

Corporal Kyle Geen says the five-week program, starting on the 26th, is an opportunity to gain insight and understanding of the training and duties of the patrol, as well as interacting with troopers and civilian employees of the patrol.

Several topics are covered during the program including: traffic stops and traffic crashes, criminal investigations and bomb squad equipment.

Participants will also get a chance to do a ride-a-long.

The Community Alliance Program will come to an end with an awards ceremony at the highway patrol’s academy in Jefferson City.

The class is limited to 20 people…first come, first serve…by getting in contact with the patrol.

Captain Corey J. Schoeneberg, commanding officer of Troop F, announces Troop F is seeking individuals interested in attending its Community Alliance Program. The Community Alliance Program will begin on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, and will be hosted throughout several locations in the Jefferson City area. Participants will meet for five consecutive Tuesday evenings. The Community Alliance Program is a unique opportunity for citizens to gain insight and understanding of the training and many duties of the Missouri State Highway Patrol. It offers an opportunity to meet and interact with troopers and civilian employees of the Patrol. Classroom and practical instruction will cover various topics, including traffic stops, traffic crash and criminal investigations, polygraph examinations, driving while intoxicated enforcement, and bomb squad equipment, among others. Participants will participate in a ride-along with a trooper during the program. The program will culminate with an awards ceremony held at the Missouri State Highway Patrol Academy located at 1510 East Elm Street in Jefferson City.



The class will be limited to 20 people and will be filled on a first come, first served basis, following a criminal record check. Anyone interested in or seeking further information about the program is encouraged to contact Corporal Kyle A. Green at (573)751-1000 Ext. 3619. The public can apply to attend the program by going to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s website at www.statepatrol.dps.mo.gov and clicking on the Services icon. After clicking on Services, click Community/Student Alliance under Program Information and the available programs page will open. Applications will be accepted until the class is filled.

