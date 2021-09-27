HWP Makes Several DWI Arrests Over The Weekend

Numerous DWI arrests across the Lake Area were made over the weekend by the Highway Patrol.

Officials report that 25-year-old Kaylee Alvarado of Nixa, 61-year-old Danny Kingrey of Lebanon, 51-year-old Brian Farrow of Brumley and 58-year-old David Kowalkowski of Stover were all picked up for driving under the influence.

Farrow is also facing charges of causing serious physical injury to a police officer.

Additionally, 41-year-old Ronald Rollins of Dixon was arrested after running over a woman walking down the street.

She did not survive and Rollins faces numerous charges along with the DWI, including involuntary manslaughter, careless driving, driving on a suspended license and possession of drugs.