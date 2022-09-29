HWP Warns Of More Deer On Roadway Following Monday Crash In Miller County

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers deer-related accidents are always a risk on the state’s roads and highways, but that risk rises at this time of year because deer are even more active.

The patrol says to stay alert, and if you do become involved in a mishap with a deer you should move your vehicle to a safe location and call 9-1-1 or STAR-55 on a cell phone to report it.

Last year in Missouri, drivers had nearly 38 hundred crashes involving deer.

And there was a deer-involved accident in OUR area on Monday morning.

The Patrol says a 37 year old Eldon man’s car ran off Rock Hollow Road in Miller County at around 7-AM when he tried to avoid hitting a deer and his car instead struck a tree.

The man received minor injuries and the deer wasn’t injured.