News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News Top Stories

HWP Warns Of More Deer On Roadway Following Monday Crash In Miller County

ByReporter Chris Barnum

Sep 27, 2022 , , , ,

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reminding drivers deer-related accidents are always a risk on the state’s roads and highways, but that risk rises at this time of year because deer are even more active.

The patrol says to stay alert, and if you do become involved in a mishap with a deer you should move your vehicle to a safe location and call 9-1-1 or STAR-55 on a cell phone to report it.

Last year in Missouri, drivers had nearly 38 hundred crashes involving deer.

And there was a deer-involved accident in OUR area on Monday morning.

The Patrol says a 37 year old Eldon man’s car ran off Rock Hollow Road in Miller County at around 7-AM when he tried to avoid hitting a deer and his car instead struck a tree.

The man received minor injuries and the deer wasn’t injured.

By Reporter Chris Barnum

Related Post

Crime Local News Top Stories

String Of Break-ins Have Residents Of Beacon Pointe Concerned

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

President Of Camdenton School Board Concerned Over New Apartment Development

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News Top Stories

Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall Sentenced To 4 Years

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News Top Stories

String Of Break-ins Have Residents Of Beacon Pointe Concerned

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Local News School News Top Stories

President Of Camdenton School Board Concerned Over New Apartment Development

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Crime Local News Top Stories

Man Who Rammed Lake Ozark City Hall Sentenced To 4 Years

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Local News Top Stories

Lake Residents Fear The Worst From Ian Landfall In Ft. Myers

Sep 28, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum