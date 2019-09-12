Hy-Vee Recalling Pre-Packaged Meals Over Unlisted Allergens

Some food items from Hy-Vee are being recalled due to possible allergens that were unlisted on the original package. The company is recalling seven of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Asian Entrees because the liquid egg used to make the fried rice contains milk. The product list includes Mongolian beef, beef with broccoli, cashew chicken, sweet orange chicken, General chicken, and sesame chicken. All have “best if used by” dates of September 14th and 15th.