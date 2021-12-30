Hy-Vee is stepping up security at its stores across the State and here in Osage Beach.

The supermarket chain says it’s the beginning of the new Hy-Vee Retail Security team, which are being gradually implemented at their stores.

Officials say their goal is to boost safety and stop the increase in thefts and other crimes across the state.

In a release by Hy-Vee officials, it indicates that officers will be armed with a taser as well as a handgun.

The officers will be trained for diffusing tough situations.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (Dec. 29, 2021) — As part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the health and safety of both its customers and employees, Hy-Vee is introducing its new Hy-Vee Retail Security team to retail stores across its eight-state region.

Hy-Vee Retail Security officers will be present in Hy-Vee stores during operating hours. These officers, many of whom come from a law enforcement background, are specially trained to defuse situations and equipped to protect the safety of both Hy-Vee customers and employees. The officers have been through training designed by Hy-Vee retail security leaders alongside law enforcement partners.

“Hy-Vee has a strong history of doing anything for our customers, and these officers will be held to that same standard,” said Jeremy Gosch, Hy-Vee’s president and chief operating officer. “These officers will help provide another layer of safety and security for our customers, and will work alongside our store employees to deliver the same helpful smiles and outstanding service everyone expects at their local store.”

Officers are in several stores now, and more officers are completing the Hy-Vee Retail Security Training program so they can begin serving in other Hy-Vee stores across the company’s eight-state region in the near future. Hy-Vee is actively recruiting for officers to join the new Hy-Vee Retail Security team. Interested applicants can connect with the Retail Security team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.

Officers are in several stores now, and more officers are completing the Hy-Vee Retail Security Training program so they can begin serving in other Hy-Vee stores across the company's eight-state region in the near future. Hy-Vee is actively recruiting for officers to join the new Hy-Vee Retail Security team. Interested applicants can connect with the Retail Security team at RetailSecurity@hy-vee.com.