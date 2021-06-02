News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

HyVee To Offer Customers Gift Cards To Get Vaccinated For COVID

By

Hy-Vee is stepping up to encourage more residents to get their vaccinations for COVID 19.

In a release, the company says they will be giving customer’s a $10 gift card for those who get vaccinated at one of their vaccine clinics.

Those who qualify must be fully vaccinated between June 1st and November 11th 2021, and you’ll only get the card after your second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Those vaccines are available for individuals 12 years or older and residents can walk-in or call ahead for an appointment.

