Iberia Business Destroyed by Fire

Firefighters from several area departments respond to a commercial structure fire early this morning in the 800 block of Hwy. 42 in Iberia. The Iberia Fire Department says, upon arrival, the structure was fully involved with the roof already starting to collapse. Mutual aid was requested and a defensive exterior attack was made to bring the blaze under control. There were no injuries and the Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause. Assisting at the scene were personnel from Brumley, Crocker, Tuscumbia and St. Robert.

(Also assisting during the incident were: Miller County Ambulance, Miller County Sheriff’s Department, Missouri State Hwy Patrol, Iberia Public Works, Gascosage Electric and Miller County E-911.)