Iberia Fire Department Releases Year-End Statistics

The Iberia Fire District reports responding to nearly one call per day over the course of 2018. That’s according to Chief Greg Onstott who says there were 349 calls for the year. Included in the numbers were 19 structure fires, 2 flu fires, 8 vehicle or equipment fires, 14 natural cover fires, 28 traffic accidents and 42 other miscellaneous calls. The district announced the final year-end numbers during its recent annual Firefighter Appreciation Dinner.