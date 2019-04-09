Iberia Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants from Miller, Benton Counties

An Iberia man wanted on outstanding warrants in Miller and Benton counties is in the Miller County jail after being arrested by the Highway Patrol. 41-year old Robert Hertel had warrants for failing to appear in court on a drug possession charge and a traffic violation, and a second warrant for violating probation in Miller County. He had a warrant from Benton County for failing to appear in court. He was taken to the Miller County Jail just before 8pm Monday and ordered held without bond.