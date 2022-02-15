News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Iberia Man Charged with Sexual Misconduct with Minors

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 14, 2022 , , ,

Prosecutors have formally charged an Iberia man for sexual misconduct involving two children. Officers within the Miller County Sheriff’s office investigated a tip that 22-year-old Lucas Jorel Ellis was engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with the minors in January. He was initially charged with one count of first degree statutory rape and one count statutory sodomy, both with a person under the age of 14. Bond for Ellis was set at $200,000, and a case review hearing is set for Wednesday, February 16th.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

