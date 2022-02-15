Prosecutors have formally charged an Iberia man for sexual misconduct involving two children. Officers within the Miller County Sheriff’s office investigated a tip that 22-year-old Lucas Jorel Ellis was engaging in inappropriate sexual conduct with the minors in January. He was initially charged with one count of first degree statutory rape and one count statutory sodomy, both with a person under the age of 14. Bond for Ellis was set at $200,000, and a case review hearing is set for Wednesday, February 16th.

