News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Iberia Man Killed in Wreck on Highway-42

By Leave a Comment

An Iberia man is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Highway-42 and Route-BB, east of Iberia, in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened around 10:00 Tuesday morning when the car driven by 45-year-old Thomas Ciavarella was attempting to turn onto 42 pulling into the path of a dump truck driven by 44-year-old Brandon Whittle, of Brumley. Whittle was not injured. Ciavarella, reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was apparently killed on impact and pronounced dead at the scene. It is the second fatality over the past week and the second of the year here in the Lake Area.

 

Filed Under: Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions
Web Design & Maintenance by Thomas McKee Website Design & SEO Solutions