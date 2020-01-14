Iberia Man Killed in Wreck on Highway-42

An Iberia man is dead following a two-vehicle accident on Highway-42 and Route-BB, east of Iberia, in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened around 10:00 Tuesday morning when the car driven by 45-year-old Thomas Ciavarella was attempting to turn onto 42 pulling into the path of a dump truck driven by 44-year-old Brandon Whittle, of Brumley. Whittle was not injured. Ciavarella, reportedly not wearing a seat belt, was apparently killed on impact and pronounced dead at the scene. It is the second fatality over the past week and the second of the year here in the Lake Area.