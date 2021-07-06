Iberia Man Selected Out Of 9,700 People To Participate In Elk Hunt

An Iberia man is one of five people selected to harvest elk in Missouri this year.

The Missouri Department of Conservation says Tyson Wall was selected out of the over 9,700 people who registered for the fall and winter hunt.

Wall will have to purchase his permit this month at a cost of $50, then he’ll have the ability to harvest one bull elk that has one antler of at least six inches long.

All five of the selected hunters will have the chance to participate in the archery session that starts October 16th through the 24th, as well as the firearms season which runs December 11th through the 19th.

The five permits may only be used in Carter, Reynolds, or Shannon counties.