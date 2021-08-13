Iberia Man Sentenced To 13 Years For Jefferson City Sexual Assault

An Iberia man will spend the next 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting a Jefferson City woman.

The sentence was handed down by a Cole County Judge after 50-year-old David Gene Lee pleaded guilty to charges of Sexual Abuse.

Lee, a registered sex offender, admitted to the court that he promised to give the 19-year-old victim a “ride home” while at the 500 block of High Street back in January of this year.

Instead, Lee took the woman to a hotel on Jefferson Street and repeatedly assaulted her.

Lee’s record shows a history of assaults and kidnappings, some of which date back to 1988.