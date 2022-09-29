Iberia Putting Together New Fire Cadet Program

The Iberia Rural Fire District is launching a new Cadet program in the hopes of being able to recruit and retain the next generation of volunteer firefighters.

Captain Will Humphrey says the program is being made possible as a result of the department receiving a “SAFER” grant…“It’s a FEMA acronym….it stands for Staffing for adequate fire and emergency response.”

Humphrey explains that the program will expand on the department’s current “junior firefighter” program…“It was for like kids, who’s parents or siblings were already involved in the fire department. And with the cadet program that we’re getting ready to roll out….we’re going to open the door to anyone in the community that has an interest.”

An informational session about the new Cadet program will be held from 9-11am on October 8th at the Iberia Fire Department’s station house on Firefighter Lane.