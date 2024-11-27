Iberia Resident Faces Numerous Charges In Late Night Accident

A 20-year-old from Iberia faces pending charges after a one-vehicle accident late last night on highway-42 near Williams Cemetery Road in Miller County.

The highway patrol says it happened when the vehicle driven by the 20-year-old ran off the road and struck a fence before returning to the road and then back off striking the fence again.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was treated at Lake Regional.

He also faces pending charges, according to the highway patrol, of DWI, not having insurance and other driving-related offenses which resulted in a night in the county jail.