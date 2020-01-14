News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Iberia School Officials Issue Warning to Businesses Regarding Ad Solicitation

Business owners in the Iberia area have been put on alert regarding an attempted ad solicitation. According to officials with the Iberia R-V school district, a representative from a company called All-American Publishing is trying to sell ads under the pretext that the money will support the school. In a statement released online, the district says the company does NOT represent them. District officials say they’ve contacted the company and received no indications that they intend to stop what they’re doing. Legal counsel has been contacted to see what options are available for the district, meanwhile school officials are telling business owners not to enter any agreements with or provide money to All-American Publishing.

