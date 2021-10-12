News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Iberia Sewer Project Still Underway

By

Work remains ongoing for the city of Iberia in upgrading their sewer systems.

The project, under the control of local company TREKK Design Group, has been ongoing since 2018.

Numerous repairs and upgrades have taken place since then, including inflow and infiltration collection system repairs, wastewater plant system upgrades and studies were recently completed on over 200 manholes throughout the city.

The company also is working on plans to fix an issue with the West Main lift station, which currently is in a flood plain and must be raised.

City officials are looking at a State Emergency BRIC Grant with a local match to cover the expenses on that project alone.

The company is recommending the city consider doing a bond issue in April 2022, in order to cover the remaining expenses for the project.

Filed Under: Business, Local News, Politics, Top Stories

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com