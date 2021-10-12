Iberia Sewer Project Still Underway

Work remains ongoing for the city of Iberia in upgrading their sewer systems.

The project, under the control of local company TREKK Design Group, has been ongoing since 2018.

Numerous repairs and upgrades have taken place since then, including inflow and infiltration collection system repairs, wastewater plant system upgrades and studies were recently completed on over 200 manholes throughout the city.

The company also is working on plans to fix an issue with the West Main lift station, which currently is in a flood plain and must be raised.

City officials are looking at a State Emergency BRIC Grant with a local match to cover the expenses on that project alone.

The company is recommending the city consider doing a bond issue in April 2022, in order to cover the remaining expenses for the project.