News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News State News

Iberia Woman Behind Bars After Traffic

ByReporter Mike Anthony

May 5, 2022 , , ,

A routine traffic stop by the highway patrol spells big trouble for an Iberia woman who had been wanted on multiple warrants.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened late Tuesday afternoon.

35-year-old Rebecca Green was wanted on a felony warrant out of Cole County for possession of a controlled substance, on felony and misdemeanor warrants in Camden County, respectively, for tampering, driving revoked and stealing, and in Jefferson City Municipal Court for not having insurance plus driving revoked or suspended.

Green was transported to the Miller County Jail.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Business Local News Top Stories

Bagnell Dam Bridge To Close One More Time For Final Updates

May 5, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News School News Top Stories

Camdenton High Student Arrested For Assault On Principal

May 5, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Crime Local News State News

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving To Kick Off BUI Campaign At The Lake

May 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Top Stories

Bagnell Dam Bridge To Close One More Time For Final Updates

May 5, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News School News Top Stories

Camdenton High Student Arrested For Assault On Principal

May 5, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Crime Local News State News

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving To Kick Off BUI Campaign At The Lake

May 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

MODOT Asking For Input On HWY 54 Projects

May 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com