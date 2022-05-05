A routine traffic stop by the highway patrol spells big trouble for an Iberia woman who had been wanted on multiple warrants.

The highway patrol report indicates that it happened late Tuesday afternoon.

35-year-old Rebecca Green was wanted on a felony warrant out of Cole County for possession of a controlled substance, on felony and misdemeanor warrants in Camden County, respectively, for tampering, driving revoked and stealing, and in Jefferson City Municipal Court for not having insurance plus driving revoked or suspended.

Green was transported to the Miller County Jail.