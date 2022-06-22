News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Iberia Woman Facing Charges After Spreading Private Sexual Images Of Ex Boyfriend

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 22, 2022 , , ,
A 21-year-old from Iberia faces a felony charge for, allegedly, posting on social media and sending private sexual images to friends of her ex-boyfriend.

Miller County Courthouse records indicate that Peyton Aleece Baker is formally charged with the Nonconsensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images as retaliation against her ex who is currently in custody at the Miller County Jail.

The pictures show the ex in compromising positions and a hand with painted fingernails doing different things to the ex.

Further, text messages between the two seem to confirm Baker following through on her threats to disseminate the pictures.

A criminal summons was issued and sent through the mail to Baker with a court date set in September.

