An Iberia woman accused of killing her husband and then setting his bedroom on fire trying to hide the murder is scheduled to be back in a circuit courtroom on Friday.

Amy Murray is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, arson and tampering with evidence in connection to the sequence of events in December of 2018.

It’s alleged that Murray used antifreeze to poison her husband while having an affair with an inmate at the Jeff City Correctional Center where she worked as a nurse.

The hearing on Friday is to consider, at least, one pre-trial motion.

The actual pre-trial, on a change of venue in Laclede County, is set for September with the trial now scheduled to start in October.