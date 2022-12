An Iberia woman is injured in a two-vehicle accident on eastbound-54 in Cole County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly before 10:00 this (Monday) morning when 33-year-old Anthony Sparer, of Jefferson City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes and pulled into the path of 41-yer-old Jennifer Rader, of Iberia.

Rader suffered moderate injuries and was treated at St. Mary’s.

Sparer was uninjured, Both were wearing seat belts at the time.