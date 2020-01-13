Ice Contributes to Camden County Crash, Injuring One

An icy roadway was a factor in a one-vehicle accident sending a Stoutland woman to the emergency room. The Highway Patrol says it happened around 3:00 Saturday afternoon on Camden County Route-BB south of Traw Hollow Road. The pickup driven by 32-year-old Meghan Termeer slid off the road striking an embankment before overturning, hitting a fence, a tree and another fence. Termeer was wearing a seat belt and suffered moderate injuries. She was treated at Lake Regional.