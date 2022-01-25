A Lake Area Ice Cream maker is looking to expand into the city of Lebanon.

During the most recent city council meeting, board members approved a bond agreement for a new business to take over the old MidAm dairy plant building.

The company looking to buy the building an renovate it is none other than Eldon’s Ice Cream Factory, who are looking to make the old Lebanon facility into a production and distribution center.

Part of the agreement with the city would allow the company to receive partial tax abatement’s for the next seven years, and to purchase construction materials tax free.

Company owner Shannon Elmer says the decision came after they outgrew their current facility in Eldon.

The new factory is expected to produce millions of pints of ice cream while adding some 50 new jobs.

The new building is expected to be up and operating by 2023.

****More info:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Ice Cream Factory to expand Missouri footprint, locate manufacturing plant in Lebanon

Family-owned Ice Cream Factory (ICF) of Eldon has announced the expansion of its Missouri footprint with the purchase of a more than 86,000 square foot former industrial facility and adjacent properties in Lebanon, which will serve as the new company manufacturing plant while still maintaining a strong Eldon presence.

The move will bring a $9 million investment to the City of Lebanon, creating 130 total jobs over the next five years.

ICF owners, Shannon and Katie Imler, plan to renovate and locate the facility in the former Mid-Am Dairy building on Kansas Street. The facility will not only house operations, but the Imlers’ plan on a retail component that will make the operation a tourist destination.

Lebanon Mayor Jared Carr said he is excited to welcome Ice Cream Factory to the City of Lebanon believing the industry will be a great fit for the city.

“We are thrilled that the Imler family has chosen Lebanon as the new home base for Ice Cream Factory,” Carr said. “This investment in Lebanon will be great for our community and help bring more diversification to our local economy. We are also excited that the Imler family will also bring one of Lebanon’s oldest commercial buildings back into full service.”

The Mid-Am Dairy building was initially built in the late 1940s. The ICF investment will recapture a piece of the community’s past with an eye toward the future.

Shannon Imler said Lebanon is the perfect fit for the small-batch, family-owned, craft ice cream operation.

“Our family-owned company is ecstatic to announce our expansion with the purchase of the former Mid-Am Dairy building,” Imler said. “Lebanon has a rich history in the dairy industry, and we believe our growing company is a perfect fit for the community. Ice cream makes you happy and Ice Cream Factory is proud to bring endless smiles to Lebanon.”

Ice Cream Factory began in 2019, and as of Jan. 1, the product is carried by more than 1,000 retailers and is sold in 16 states. The company focuses on quality, using locally sourced, farm-to-table ingredients, handmade ice cream inclusions made at their own bakery and high butterfat dairy.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility is scheduled for early March with completion expected by summer 2023.