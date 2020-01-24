News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Idaho Man Sentenced for Beating Trucker From Camdenton

A Fort Hall, Idaho, man has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for the September, 2018, severe beating of a long haul truck driver from Camdenton. An Associated Press story reports that 24-year-old Stormy Ray Adakai confessed in September to the beating of Amos Phillips in an attempted robbery after Phillips had stopped to get some sleep at an eastern Idaho truck stop. During the beating, Phillips suffered broken bones in his face, a brain hemorrhage and other serious injuries. Adakai was arrested several weeks later and, reportedly, gave investigators a full confession. He was sentenced in U.S. District Court to serve 57 months in a federal prison.

 

