A 21-year-old from Edwardsville, Illinois, faces felony charges after allegedly engaging in several sex acts with a minor. Camden County Sergeant Scott Hines says Grant Keller had reportedly exchanged contact information with the minor child while at a local restaurant before meeting up with her later and driving her to a condo where he was staying for the weekend. Keller was arrested and taken to the Camden County Jail and has since been formally charged with two counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and one count each of child molestation and supplying liquor to a minor. Keller is free after posting a $50,000 bond with a court date set for late September.

