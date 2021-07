An Illinois man is dead after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

According to the Highway Patrol’s Water Division, 64-year-old Christopher McClain of Lincolnshire, did a back flip off a high dive into the lake and never resurfaced.

Several lake area fire departments were called to the scene at on Sioux Road to search for him.

His body was recovered and was taken to Hedges-Scott funeral home.