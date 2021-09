An Illinois man is dead after drowning on the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Highway Patrol’s Water Division reports that 51-year-old Stephen Jones was swimming in a cove near the 17.6 Mile Marker on Sunday.

Officials say he jumped off a diving board around 6PM and never resurfaced.

His body was recovered later that evening.

This is now the 12th drowning for the Lake area this year.