An Illinois woman is facing numerous charges following a high-speed chase in Camden County.

According to the Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Alissa Doell of Gillespie (Gill es pee) was picked up over the weekend after Troopers found her driving 101 miles an hour in a 65 mile an hour zone.

Doell is also facing charges of failing to register a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of alcohol.