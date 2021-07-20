Illinois Woman Injured In PWC Crash At The Lake

An Illinois woman was seriously following a crash at the 7 Mile marker of the Osage Arm on the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Water Division says 31-year-old Babajas Ahdonnashay of Chicago was riding her 2019 Yamaha Waverunner in the same area as 21-year-old Grant Hesker of Welding Springs, MO in his 2006 Sea Ray.

The Patrol says they both failed to take evasive action striking each other.

Ahdonnashay was seriously injured and taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment, while Hesker was not injured.