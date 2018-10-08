Important Changes, Activities for Lake Ozark Police

Lake Ozark police have a lot going on right now. The department is looking to add an additional part-time dispatcher. They also need to replace an officer after it was announced that Detective Shane Pierce has left the department to relocate out of state. Chief Gary Launderville says they have been approached by School of the Osage about providing a school resource officer. The department has racked up over $21,000 in overtime while assisting with some of the major events held around the lake this season. That included work done during bikefest, an event that the CVB estimates brought in 75,000 motorcycles and 115,000 people.