Increase Of Vaccine Availability Leads Missouri To Move Towards Phase 3 Sooner Than Expected

A drop in COVID-19 cases continues across the Lake Area and Missouri.

“Our economy is bouncing back strong. Missouri is still leading the nation, at 2nd lowest of average daily cases….and each day, more and more Missourians are receiving a vaccine” says Governor Mike Parson.

Parson says he’s moving up the timeline for Phase Two and Three of the COVID vaccination timeline “with progress we’re currently seeing and vaccine supply expected to increase significantly in the coming weeks, we will be opening up Phase 2 on Monday March the 29th.”

Phase Two was set to begin 45 days after Phase 1B, Tier Three started Monday, but now it’ll open on March 29th while Phase Three will begin on Friday, April 9th “Phase 3 will be open to all Missouri Adults, extending vaccine availability to an estimated 1.1 Million Missourians.”

Governor Parson says there will be a substantial increase in the amount of vaccine doses available in the coming weeks.