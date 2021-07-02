Independence Day Fireworks Displays Across The Lake At KRMSRADIO.COM

Friday July 2nd
Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill – 9:15PM 34.5 Miler Marker or HWY 5 Sunrise Beach
City of Linn Creek – 9:15PM at Linn Creek Soccer Fields
Dale Hollow Winery – 9PM at 314 E 1st St, Stover, MO 65078
Osage Bluff Marina – 9PM at 17393 Osage Bluff Rd Warsaw, MO 65355
Regalia Hotel and Conference Center – 9:15PM at 250 Racquet Club Drive, Lake Ozark, MO 65049
Saturday July 3rd
Bear Bottom Resort – 9:45PM 38MM or 123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach, MO
Iberia’s Independence Day Celebration – 4PM to 10PM at 746 East Hwy 42 Iberia, MO. 65486
Millstone Marina & RV Resort – 9:30PM at 18096 Highway O, Gravois Mills, MO 65037
Red Oak Resort – 9:00PM at the 33 Mile Marker
Wet Spot Bar and Grill – 9:30PM at 33880 Ivy Bend Road Stover, MO 65078
Sunday July 4th
Camp Bagnell – 9:15PM at 401 Old Bagnell Road, Eldon, MO
City of Eldon – 9:15PM at Eldon Air Park, 532 Airport Rd, Eldon, MO
Boondockz Lakefront Bar & Restaurant – 9:30pm at 45-mile marker
Holiday Hills Marina at 9PM at the 66 Miler Marker
Lake Valley Country Club – 9:15PM at 367 CC Blair Dr., Camdenton, MO
Lodge of the Four Seasons – 9:15PM at 13 Mile Marker or off Horseshoe Bend Parkway
Margaritaville Lake Resort at 9:00PM at 26MM or off KK in Osage Beach
Meta Fireworks display – 4:30PM & fireworks at dark downtown
Pointe Randall Resort at 9:15PM at 2MM or 1584 Susan Rd., Lake Ozark, MO
Water Cruises
Fireworks Cruise on 4th of July – Playin’ Hooky at Big Kahuna’s Gas N’ Grill at 32697 Green Hills Rd, Gravois Mills, MO 65037
Fireworks Cruise on the 4th of July – Celebration Cruises at 1009 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049
Canceled Fireworks Shows:
Warsaw – Drake Harbor Fireworks Show canceled due to COVID Concerns, rescheduled for Labor Day weekend.
Do you have a fireworks show not listed here? Let us know, email newsroom@krmsradio.com and we’ll add it to the list!