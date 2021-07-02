Independence Day Fireworks Displays Across The Lake At KRMSRADIO.COM

Friday July 2nd

Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill – 9:15PM 34.5 Miler Marker or HWY 5 Sunrise Beach

City of Linn Creek – 9:15PM at Linn Creek Soccer Fields

Dale Hollow Winery – 9PM at 314 E 1st St, Stover, MO 65078

Osage Bluff Marina – 9PM at 17393 Osage Bluff Rd Warsaw, MO 65355

Regalia Hotel and Conference Center – 9:15PM at 250 Racquet Club Drive, Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Saturday July 3rd

Bear Bottom Resort – 9:45PM 38MM or 123 Bear Bottom Drive, Sunrise Beach, MO

Iberia’s Independence Day Celebration – 4PM to 10PM at 746 East Hwy 42 Iberia, MO. 65486

Millstone Marina & RV Resort – 9:30PM at 18096 Highway O, Gravois Mills, MO 65037

Red Oak Resort – 9:00PM at the 33 Mile Marker

Wet Spot Bar and Grill – 9:30PM at 33880 Ivy Bend Road Stover, MO 65078

Sunday July 4th

Camp Bagnell – 9:15PM at 401 Old Bagnell Road, Eldon, MO

City of Eldon – 9:15PM at Eldon Air Park, 532 Airport Rd, Eldon, MO

Boondockz Lakefront Bar & Restaurant – 9:30pm at 45-mile marker

Holiday Hills Marina at 9PM at the 66 Miler Marker

Lake Valley Country Club – 9:15PM at 367 CC Blair Dr., Camdenton, MO

Lodge of the Four Seasons – 9:15PM at 13 Mile Marker or off Horseshoe Bend Parkway

Margaritaville Lake Resort at 9:00PM at 26MM or off KK in Osage Beach

Meta Fireworks display – 4:30PM & fireworks at dark downtown

Pointe Randall Resort at 9:15PM at 2MM or 1584 Susan Rd., Lake Ozark, MO

Water Cruises

Fireworks Cruise on 4th of July – Playin’ Hooky at Big Kahuna’s Gas N’ Grill at 32697 Green Hills Rd, Gravois Mills, MO 65037

Fireworks Cruise on the 4th of July – Celebration Cruises at 1009 Bagnell Dam Blvd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Canceled Fireworks Shows:

Warsaw – Drake Harbor Fireworks Show canceled due to COVID Concerns, rescheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Do you have a fireworks show not listed here? Let us know, email newsroom@krmsradio.com and we’ll add it to the list!