A 56-year-old from Independence has been indicted by a federal grand jury for selling millions of dollars in stolen catalytic converters to companies in Missouri, Texas and Louisiana.

It’s alleged, that James Spick used his salvage business over a four-year period, January-2018 through December 2021, to collect more than $11-million from the sale of the catalytic converters.

Spick was charged in connection to the allegations in a 26-count indictment returned under seal in Kansas City earlier this week.