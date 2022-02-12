News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Independence Man Charged In Federal Catalytic Converter Indictment

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Feb 12, 2022 , ,

A 56-year-old from Independence has been indicted by a federal grand jury for selling millions of dollars in stolen catalytic converters to companies in Missouri, Texas and Louisiana.

It’s alleged, that James Spick used his salvage business over a four-year period, January-2018 through December 2021, to collect more than $11-million from the sale of the catalytic converters.

Spick was charged in connection to the allegations in a 26-count indictment returned under seal in Kansas City earlier this week.

