Injury Accident Ties Up Strip

A two-vehicle accident along the Bagnell Dam Strip ties up traffic in both directions and sends, at least, a couple people to the emergency room. Police Chief Gary Launderville says the crash happened early Monday afternoon in front of Casablanca…

NEWS-4-30-19 Accident On Strip - 29th April 2019

Launderville also says that responding officers determined that an unknown medical condition may have been an issue for one of the drivers contributing to the accident. Both of the drivers were taken to Lake Regional.