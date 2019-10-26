News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Inmate Charged After Tirade at Miller County Jail

An inmate being held in the Miller County Jail on several felony charges out of Greene County, including rape and assault on special victims, now faces several charges in Miller County. That’s according to courthouse records which indicate 27-year-old James Simpson, of Springfield, has been formally charged with three felony counts of assault—special victim—and one felony count of damage to jail property from early September. It’s alleged, while being held in Tuscumbia, that Simpson injured two corrections officers and then flushed his jail uniform down a toilet flooding the cells and pods. Bond in Miller County was set at $150-thousand. Simpson was being held in Miller County because of overcrowding in Greene County but, has since, been returned to Greene County.

