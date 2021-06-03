Inspection Shows Camden County Commission Building Has Asbestos

An inspection of the Camden County Commission Building is now complete, and the inspector involved is reporting asbestos in some parts of the building.

The report shows licensed building inspector Rick Bryant took 52 samples around the building “And out of those 52 samples, 11 came back with what we would refer to is asbestos containing material. That was about 20% and that’s not unusual if you look for it and you know what you’re looking for” says Bryant.

Bryant tells KRMS News he will not be the one who removes the asbestos that’s been crushed or pulverized, which might end up in the air.

He says other asbestos found during the inspection might be left in place because it’s not likely to get into the air, where people might breathe in toxic particles.

The inspection of the Camden County Commission Building took place in April and May at a cost of $35-hundred dollars.