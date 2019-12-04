Interest in Medical Marijuana Exceeding Expectations

Interest in Missouri’s Medical Marijuana program is far exceeding expectations only five months in. That’s according to a report from the St. Louis Post Dispatch, which says close to 22,000 cards have been issued since July 4th. That’s a number that researchers at the University of Missouri didn’t expect until the year 2021. The Missouri Medical Cannabis Trade Association estimates that there could be at least 122,000 approved patients by the end of 2022.