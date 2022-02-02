All lanes of I-44 near Conway are re-open following a massive crash overnight.

Officials report that several Tractor Trailer trucks collided due to ice on the roadway, causing the highway to be shut down for several hours as crews worked to free the wrecks.

The highway reopened early this morning and traffic is flowing again, albeit very slowly at this time.

***From Conway Fire:

ALL LANES OF I-44 are back open Crews are working a major traffic accident at the 114.2 MM on I-44. Multiple vehicles and tractor trailers involved. Lanes are blocked. Please avoid the area if possible. Updates to follow.