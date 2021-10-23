Investigation Continues After Human Remains Discovered In Camden County

The investigation into, likely, human remains being discovered in Camden County continues. The sheriff’s department says two individuals searching for arrowheads in the area of Y-Road and Route-54 in Linn Creek made the discovery on Friday. At the current time, according to the sheriff’s department, there is no reason to believe that foul play was involved and there is, apparently, no threat to the public. Assisting in the investigation are the prosecuting attorney’s office and the county medical examiner’s office. More details will be released when available.